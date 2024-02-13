Vessel reports missile attack off Yemen’s coast

A vessel reported coming under a missile attack off Yemen's southern coast yesterday while transiting the strategic Bab al-Mandeb strait, security agencies said.

Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have repeatedly targeted Red Sea shipping in recent months, said they had attacked a US ship with "suitable naval missiles", though it was not immediately clear they were referring to the same incident.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said in an incident report that the attack occurred before 0400 local time (0100 GMT).

"The crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to next port of call," UKMTO said.