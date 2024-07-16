Vessel reports being attacked off Yemen

Say UKMTO, Ambrey

A merchant vessel reported it had been attacked early yesterday by three small craft in the Red Sea about 70 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, Britain's maritime agency and security firm Ambrey said.

An unmanned small craft collided with the vessel twice and two manned small craft fired at it, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The vessel and crew were reported safe, and it was proceeding to the next port of call, it said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. But since November, the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen has launched drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.