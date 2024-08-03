Venezuela opposition calls mass protests

Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado called Thursday for protests "in every city" in the nation today to denounce the disputed reelection of President Nicolas Maduro.

The oil-rich Latin American nation was plunged into political crisis after Maduro was announced the victor of Sunday's election -- a result that defied pre-election polls and has drawn global criticism.

"We must remain firm, organized and mobilized with the pride of having achieved a historic victory on July 28, and the awareness that to claim victory we will also go all the way," Machado said on social media.

Earlier Thursday, she wrote in the Wall Street Journal that she was in hiding and "fearing for my life" after Maduro's contested victory, which led to hundreds of arrests following deadly protests this week.

Machado reiterated her claim that opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia was the rightful winner, saying he won "67 percent to 30 percent" based on tallies obtained from most of the nation's polling stations.

The government-aligned National Electoral Council declared that Maduro won with 51 percent of the vote. Maduro has said he has evidence of his victory and was "ready to present 100 percent of the records."

"You have blood on your hands," Maduro said Wednesday, referring to Gonzalez Urrutia and Machado. "They should be behind bars."

Machado -- who was barred from running in the election by institutions loyal to Maduro -- said most opposition figures were now in hiding.

"I could be captured as I write these words," Machado wrote, calling for "those who reject authoritarianism and support democracy to join the Venezuelan people in our noble cause."

In a message to his supporters, Gonzalez Urrutia wrote on X: "I will never leave you alone, and I will always defend your will!"