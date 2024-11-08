World
Vatican hopes for ‘wisdom’ from Trump

The Vatican's secretary of state congratulated US president-elect Donald Trump yesterday, while expressing doubt that the Republican had a "magic wand" to end conflicts quickly as promised during the campaign.

"We wish him a lot of wisdom because that is the main virtue of leaders according to the Bible," Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Rome.

Asked about Trump's promise to end the war in Ukraine "within 24 hours", Parolin replied: "Let's hope, let's hope. I believe that not even he has a magic wand."

"To end wars, a lot of humility is needed, a lot of willingness is needed, it really is necessary to seek the general interests of humanity rather than concentrate on particular interests," he said.

