US working on truce to end Lebanon war

Say sources; Hezbollah targets Israeli base in Haifa

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted an area in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam yesterday. The Israeli army urged residents of several villages in the Nabatieh area of south Lebanon to leave immediately, warning it was poised to attack Hezbollah targets. Photo: AFP

Israel issues evacuation call for Lebanon city of Baalbek

One dead in Israel strike on Hezbollah munitions van

Ceasefire push comes days before US polls

US mediators are working on a proposal to wind down hostilities between Israel's military and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, beginning with a 60-day ceasefire, two sources with knowledge of the talks told Reuters yesterday.

The push for a ceasefire comes days before the US presidential election and in parallel with a similar diplomatic drive on Gaza.

The sources - a person briefed on the talks and a senior diplomat working on Lebanon - said the two-month period would be used to finalise full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006 to keep southern Lebanon free of arms that do not belong to the Lebanese state.

The US Embassy in Lebanon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Resolution 1701 has been the cornerstone of talks to end the last year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, which erupted in parallel with the offensive in Gaza and has dramatically escalated over the last five weeks.

US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein, who is working on the new proposal, told reporters in Beirut earlier this month that better mechanisms for enforcement were needed as neither Israel nor Lebanon had fully implemented the resolution.

"Every day, we lose more species. Every minute, we dump a garbage truck of plastic waste into our oceans, rivers and lakes. Make no mistake. This is what an existential crisis looks like." — UN chief Antonio Guterres warns delegates at a biodiversity summit in Colombia

The senior diplomat and the source briefed on the talks told Reuters that the 60-day truce has replaced a proposal last month by the United States and other countries that envisioned a ceasefire for 21 days as a prelude to 1701 coming into full force.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said it launched drones at an Israeli base in the port city of Haifa yesterday.

Separately, the Israeli army urged residents of the east Lebanon city of Baalbek and surrounding villages to leave immediately, warning it was preparing attacks on Hezbollah targets.

A Lebanese security official told AFP that an Israeli strike on a Hezbollah van carrying munitions near Beirut killed the driver yesterday.