US trying to destabilise India during polls: Russia

The US aims to destabilise India during the 2024 general election, the Russian foreign ministry has said after a US federal commission's report criticised New Delhi for alleged violations of religious freedom.

RT news has reported that foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said Washington lacks understanding of India's national mentality and history and continues to make "unfounded accusations" about religious freedoms in India.

Zakharova called it disrespectful to India as a country and a state. "The reason [behind the US accusations] is to unbalance the internal political situation in India and complicate the general elections," RT news quoted her as saying.