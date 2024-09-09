World
AFP, Washington
Mon Sep 9, 2024 08:49 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 9, 2024 08:52 AM

Most Viewed

World

US stands with Venezuelan opposition candidate who fled to Spain: Blinken

AFP, Washington
Mon Sep 9, 2024 08:49 AM Last update on: Mon Sep 9, 2024 08:52 AM

Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia -- who has fled the country to seek asylum in Spain -- "remains the best hope for democracy" in the troubled South American nation, the US secretary of state said on X on Sunday.

"His departure from Venezuela is the direct result of the anti-democratic measures that (President) Nicolas Maduro has unleashed on the Venezuelan people," Antony Blinken added in a statement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|সাক্ষাৎকার

সংস্কার হবে এমন, জনগণ যেন বুঝতে পারে রাষ্ট্রের মালিক তারাই: আলী ইমাম মজুমদার

‘সবকিছু একসঙ্গে করা যাবে না। তবে কারো বিরুদ্ধে পত্রিকায় বা অন্যভাবে অভিযোগ জমা পড়লে সেটা খতিয়ে দেখা হবে।'

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গণঅভ্যুত্থানে জুলাই-আগস্টে নিহত ৬৩১, আহত ১৯২০০ জন: স্বাস্থ্য মন্ত্রণালয়ের প্রতিবেদন

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification