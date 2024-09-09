US stands with Venezuelan opposition candidate who fled to Spain: Blinken
Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia -- who has fled the country to seek asylum in Spain -- "remains the best hope for democracy" in the troubled South American nation, the US secretary of state said on X on Sunday.
"His departure from Venezuela is the direct result of the anti-democratic measures that (President) Nicolas Maduro has unleashed on the Venezuelan people," Antony Blinken added in a statement.
