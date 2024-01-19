US ship hit in Gulf of Aden attack

Say Houthis as US launches fresh strikes on rebel targets in Yemen

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed another attack on a US ship early yesterday, after the United States launched fresh strikes on rebel targets over their aggression towards vessels in and around the Red Sea.

While the Iran-backed rebels maintained they had struck the commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden, the US military later said the group's missiles had missed their mark.

The Houthis said in a statement posted to social media that their "naval forces... carried out a targeting operation against an American ship" -- identified as the Chem Ranger -- "with several appropriate naval missiles, resulting in direct hits".

It did not give a time nor other details for the latest attack in international shipping lanes.

The US military's Central Command, which is responsible for the Middle East, said the Houthis "launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at M/V Chem Ranger, a Marshall Island-flagged, US-Owned, Greek-operated tanker" on Thursday night.

"The crew observed the missiles impact the water near the ship. There were no reported injuries or damage to the ship," the command said on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, a senior Houthi official has promised safe passage for Russian and Chinese vessels through the Red Sea.

In an interview published by Russian outlet Izvestia yesterday, senior Houthi official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti insisted the waters around Yemen, which some shipping firms are avoiding due to the ongoing aggression, were safe so long as vessels were not linked to certain countries, particularly Israel.

And Beijing yesterday emphasised the area was an "important international trade route for goods and energy".

"We call for an end to the harassment of civilian vessels, in order to maintain the smooth flow of global production and supply chains and the international trade order," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Russia said on Thursday the United States should halt its strikes against the Houthis to aid a diplomatic resolution to the attacks on merchant vessels.

"The most important thing now is to stop the aggression against Yemen, because the more the Americans and the British bomb, the less willing the Houthis are to talk," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Moscow.

US President Joe Biden conceded on Thursday the US counterstrikes had yet to deter the Houthi attacks but added: "Are they going to continue? Yes."