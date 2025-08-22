World
AFP, Washington
Most Viewed

US sends warships near Venezuela

US President Donald Trump is deploying three warships off the coast of Venezuela as part of efforts to curb drug trafficking, a source familiar with the move said Wednesday.

The deployment comes as the Trump administration steps up pressure on Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, doubling its bounty to $50 million earlier this month on drug charges against the leftist strongman.

The three Aegis-class guided missile destroyers are heading to the waters off Venezuela, the US source told AFP on condition of anonymity. It is not clear how they will combat drug trafficking.

Washington was also planning to send 4,000 Marines to the region.

