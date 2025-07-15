World
Reuters, Kyiv
Tue Jul 15, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 12:00 AM

US to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Says Trump
President Volodymyr Zelensky met US special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg yesterday in the capital Kyiv, where they discussed boosting Ukraine's air defences and Kyiv buying weapons with European help.

The meeting took place the day after US President Donald Trump said he would send Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine and ahead of an expected announcement of a new US plan to arm Kyiv with offensive weapons.

Trump's moves underline his growing disenchantment with Russian President Putin over the lack of progress in US-led efforts to secure a ceasefire in Russia's more than three-year-old war in Ukraine.

Zelensky wants more defensive capabilities to fend off intense missile and drone attacks from Russia.

