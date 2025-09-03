US seeking regime change

Says Venezuela’s Maduro after US naval build-up

The US is seeking a regime change in his country with a naval deployment in the Caribbean, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday in a rare press conference.

Tensions between the US and Venezuela have risen in recent weeks amid a large US naval buildup in the Southern Caribbean and nearby waters, which US officials say aims to address threats from Latin American drug cartels. US President Donald Trump has made cracking down on drug cartels a central goal of his administration, part of a wider effort to limit migration and secure the US southern border.

But Maduro, Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and other officials have said the US is threatening their country.