World
Reuters, Washington
Wed Apr 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 12:00 AM

World

US rights report on India finds abuses in Manipur

Cites harassment of media
The US State Department's annual human rights assessment found "significant" abuses in India's northeastern Manipur state last year and attacks on minorities, journalists and dissenting voices in the rest of the country. Manipur has seen fierce fighting between its Kuki-Zo and majority Meitei populations after a court order a year ago suggested the Kuki's minority privileges be extended to the Meitei. The report said over 60,000 people were displaced between May and November in Manipur. There was no immediate comment on the report from Indian embassy in Washington. In the rest of India, the State Department reported "numerous instances" in which the government and its allies "allegedly pressured or harassed media outlets critical of the government."

