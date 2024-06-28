US Presidential Debate: Trump vs Biden

Democratic US President Joe Biden and his Republican rival Donald Trump took the stage on Thursday night for a debate that offers voters a rare side-by-side look at the two oldest candidates ever to seek the US presidency.

Here are some of the major takeaways from the debate:

NO HANDSHAKE, HOARSE VOICE

The two men, who make no secret of their disdain for each other, did not shake hands as they walked to their podiums at the start of the debate. Biden frequently referred to Trump as "this guy" during his remarks.

Biden, noticeably hoarse, accused Trump of leaving him a "terrible" economy in response to the moderators' first question about the rising prices paid by consumers.

Trump replied that Biden's handling of COVID was a "disaster" and said inflation was "absolutely killing us."

He blamed the pandemic for wrecking the economy and his shot at re-election. "Everything was rocking good," he said.

Voters, right now, seem to be agreeing more with Trump than Biden, with polls showing they favor Trump's handling of the economy. Biden's challenge on Thursday was to make clear to viewers that his administration is the one that dug the country out of the pandemic-induced hole.

LOSING HIS TRAIN OF THOUGHT

Biden, 81, seemed to lose his train of thought while responding to a question about the national debt.

His voice trailing off several times, Biden first referred to "billionaires" as "trillionaires" before correcting himself.

Then, while arguing that the wealthy should pay more tax, he seemed unable to complete his sentence, pausing for an extended awkward moment, before ending his thought in a way that sounded nonsensical. Tax reform would create money to help "strengthen our healthcare system, making sure that we're able to make every single solitary person eligible for what I was able to do with the, with the COVID, excuse me, with dealing with everything we had to do with," Biden said before pausing.

"We finally beat Medicare," Biden said, likely referring to COVID-19.

Trump, 78, pounced.

"He's right. He did beat Medicare. He beat it to death."

Three main points to watch for at Thursday's debate

Biden and Trump are essentially tied in national opinion polls with fewer than five months until the election, but a large swath of voters remain undecided - raising the stakes for the first debate.

Reuters' James Oliphant breaks down what to watch for in Atlanta.

FITNESS

Both candidates may face questions about their fitness to serve in ways previous presidential hopefuls have not.

Trump claims Biden is physically and mentally unfit for office, while Biden has called his Republican challenger "unhinged" and a danger to democratic norms.

TEMPERAMENT

Both candidates are known for their tempers and impatience.

They are used to commanding the stage and getting their way.

Both Biden and Trump have been president and likely see little reason to yield to the other.

DISFORMATION

Many news organizations will assess the veracity of the candidates' statements.

Trump is notorious for injecting falsehoods and exaggerated boasts into his remarks, typically requiring a legion of fact-checkers to verify his claims.

Biden, too, has been known to tell a few tall tales on the stump.

But there is peril for the opposing candidate in trying to correct the record on stage.