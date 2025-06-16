US police hunt gunman after state lawmaker killed

Another hurt; governor terms the attack ‘politically motivated’

A manhunt was underway yesterday for a gunman who shot two Democratic state lawmakers in Minnesota, killing Melissa Hortman and her husband and wounding the other, in what the northern US state's governor said were politically motivated attacks.

The shootings Saturday came as deep political divisions have riven the US, the same day that hundreds of thousands of protesters across the country took to the streets to rally against the policies of Republican President Donald Trump.

Democratic State Representative Hortman and her husband Mark were killed at their home in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park, Governor Tim Walz announced in a news conference.

State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were shot and wounded at their home in nearby Champlin, he said. Authorities named the assailant as 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter, who was still at large and considered "armed and dangerous."