US pledges funds to boost Philippine defences

The United States yesterday pledged funding of $500 million for the Philippines' military and coast guard in a big show of support for Manila as it faces Chinese actions in disputed waters in the South China Sea.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met their Philippine counterparts in Manila to reaffirm Washington's unwavering commitment to its oldest treaty ally in Asia.

"This level of funding is unprecedented, and it sends a clear message of support for the Philippines, from the Biden-Harris administration, the US Congress and the American people," Austin said in joint press conference following security talks.

Ahead of their meetings, Blinken and Austin met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr who has moved the Philippines closer to Washington since he replaced Rodrigo Duterte, who was openly hostile to the Americans and pursued warmer ties with China during his six-year term.

"I'm always very happy that these communication lines are very open so that all the things that we are doing together... are continuously examined and re-examined so we are agile in terms of our responses," Marcos said.

The Philippines has competing claims with China in the waters to its west also known as the South China Sea. China claims 90 percent of the sea as its sovereign territory.

Violence broke out after a Filipino sailor lost a finger in a June 17 mission to resupply troops stationed at a contested shoal after what Manila described as "intentional-high speed ramming" by the Chinese coast guard.

Manila reached a provisional arrangement with China for resupply missions this month to ease tensions and manage differences, but the two sides appear at odds over the details of the deal, which has not been made public. Philippine foreign minister Enrique Manalo said in the same news conference his country agreed to an "exchange of information" under its arrangement with China.

Blinken said the US shares the Philippines' concerns about "escalatory" actions China has taken in the South China Sea.

Blinken also reaffirmed Washington's "ironclad" commitment to the defend the Philippines against an armed attack on its vessels, aircraft and soldiers in the waterway.

A 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague found that China's claims had no basis under international law.