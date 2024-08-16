US man gets $7m after 48 years in jail

A 71-year-old man who spent nearly five decades in prison for a murder he did not commit is to receive a $7.15 million settlement from the US city that convicted him.

Glynn Simmons, who is Black, served more time behind bars before being exonerated than any other inmate in US history.

Simmons was released last year after serving a total of 48 years, one month and 18 days in prison.

On Monday, councillors in Edmond, Oklahoma, voted to proceed with a settlement for Simmons to resolve claims against the city and one of the detectives who helped put him away.

Lawyers for Simmons said the payment represented a "partial settlement" of his lawsuit "against the cities and police who falsified evidence... to frame him for murder."