US made ‘strategic mistake’

Says Tehran over Washington’s strikes on Iraq, Syria; Baghdad says 16 killed in US ‘aggression’

US President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Air Force General Charles Q. Brown attend the dignified transfer of the remains of Army Reserve Sergeants William Rivers, Kennedy Sanders and Breonna Moffett, three U.S. service members who were killed in Jordan during a drone attack carried out by Iran-backed militants, at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, US, yesterday.

Tehran today condemned US air strikes on Iraq and Syria as a "strategic mistake" by its arch-foe, without saying whether or not they caused any Iranian casualties.

"Last night's attack on Syria and Iraq is an adventurous action and another strategic mistake by the US government, which will have no result other than intensifying tension and instability in the region," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's office said the US strikes killed sixteen people including civilians.

In a statement, it condemned the strikes as a "new aggression against Iraq's sovereignty" and denied that they were coordinated by the Baghdad government beforehand with Washington, calling such assertions "lies".

The presence of the US-led military coalition in the region "has become a reason for threatening security and stability in Iraq and a justification for involving Iraq in regional and international conflicts", the statement added.

The US strikes, which hit over 85 targets linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and the militias it backs, also killed at least 18 pro-Iran fighters in Syria's east, said war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The strikes followed last weekend's drone attack in northeastern Jordan that killed three US soldiers.