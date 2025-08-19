US keeps eye on India-Pak situation ‘every single day’

Secretary of State Rubio reaffirms ceasefire monitoring role

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday claimed that the States monitors the India-Pakistan situation "every single day", after repeated claims by Donald Trump of having brokered a ceasefire between the two nations.

Speaking to NBC news, Rubio said, "One of the complications of ceasefires is maintaining them, which is very difficult. Every single day, we are keeping an eye on what is happening between Pakistan & India."

This comes a day before Ukrainian President Zelensky's visit to White House as the war-torn nations hopes for a peace deal with Russia. Earlier in the day, Trump exuded confidence ahead of the meeting, posting "BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED!" He again claimed of have stopped six wars.

"If I got Russia to give up Moscow as part of the Deal, the Fake News, and their PARTNER, the Radical Left Democrats, would say I made a terrible mistake and a very bad deal. That's why they are the FAKE NEWS! Also, they should talk about the 6 WARS, etc., I JUST STOPPED!!!" Trump posted.

India has dismissed the claims of any third party intervention in India-Pakistan truce after the two nation launched military operations against each other in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack.

"Ceasefires can fall apart very quickly, especially after a three-and-a-half-year war (in Ukraine) like what we're facing now, but I don't think anyone disagrees that the ideal here, what we're aiming for is not some permanent ceasefire. What we're aiming for here is a peace deal so there's not a war now and there's not a war in the future," Rubio added.

In a separate interview with Fox Business, Rubio again mentioned the recent conflict between India and Pakistan that President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he solved.