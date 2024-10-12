US, its allies clash with Russia, China

The US and its allies yesterday clashed with Russia and China at an Asean meet in Laos dominated by disputes on maritime claims and Ukraine.

The East Asia Summit came on the heels of meetings of Asean bloc, where Philippines has led the charge in criticising Beijing's actions in the disputed South China Sea.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meeting Asean leaders before the full summit, reiterated calls for freedom of navigation in the bustling waterway.