US House vote hangs in balance

Trump appoints UN ambassador, border tsar

The Republican Party is edging closer to overall control of the US Congress, having already secured a majority in the Senate and needing three seats to take the House of Representatives.

A party needs 218 seats to win a House majority and president-elect Donald Trump's has 214, according to the latest data, compared with the Democrats' 205.

If Republicans lead both chambers, it would mean that most of Trump's agenda would have a much greater likelihood of winning congressional approval than if Democrats controlled one of them.

Partial results show Republicans have a narrow lead in nine of the remaining uncalled House races and Democrats in seven, according to a New York Times analysis, although many thousands of votes remain to be counted.

Most of the remaining House seats are in Western states, where vote tallying typically takes longer than elsewhere in the country.

Meanwhile, Trump said late Sunday he was bringing back hardline immigration official Tom Homan to oversee the country's borders in the incoming administration.

"Public safety threats and national security threats will be the priority...they pose the most danger to this country," Homan told Fox News in an interview, adding: "Worksite operations have to happen."

Trump has also offered Republican Representative Elise Stefanik the job as US ambassador to the United Nations, CNN reported on Sunday, citing two unnamed sources.