US has cancelled planned talks on embassies: Russia

Russia yesterday said that the United States had cancelled a fresh round of talks on normalising the operations of their embassies.

It did not say why Washington had made the decision, and the United States did not immediately comment.

The two sides had met twice before in Istanbul to discuss their diplomatic missions, and were due to meet for a third time in Moscow, Russia's US envoy said in an interview last week.

"The next meeting... has been cancelled at the initiative of the American negotiators. We hope that the pause they have taken will not be too long," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Since returning to the White House in January, US President Donald Trump has sought to improve ties with the Kremlin, reaching out to Vladimir Putin directly and initiating direct talks between the two sides.

Russian and US officials have since met to discuss a range of topics, including the Ukraine conflict, their economic ties and technical issues like their diplomatic missions.