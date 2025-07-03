US halts some missile shipments to Ukraine

The Pentagon has halted some shipments of air defense missiles and other precision munitions to Ukraine over concerns that US stockpiles are too low, two people familiar with the decision said.

The slowing of some weapons shipments promised to Kyiv by former President Joe Biden's administration came in recent days, they said, adding that air defense interceptors to help knock down Russian drones and projectiles were among the items delayed.

In recent weeks Russia has intensified air attacks on Ukraine's cities, on several nights launching hundreds of drones and missiles at a time, leading to widespread damage and an increase in civilian casualties.

Ukraine summoned the deputy chief of the US embassy in Kyiv to a meeting yesterday and warned him any delays in US military aid to Ukraine would "encourage" Russia, Kyiv's foreign ministry said.

The Kremlin welcomed the move, saying reducing the flow of weapons to Kyiv will help end the conflict faster.

"In any case, the fewer the number of weapons that are delivered to Ukraine, the closer the end of the special military operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a question by AFP.

Since US President Donald Trump took office in January, he has softened Washington's position toward Russia, seeking a diplomatic solution to the war and raising doubts about future US military support for Kyiv's war effort.

Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Ukrainian parliament's national security and defense committee, called the decision to halt the shipments "very unpleasant for us", reports Reuters.