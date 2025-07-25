US drops sanctions on Myanmar junta allies after Trump praise

US President Donald Trump speaks during a multilateral lunch with visiting African Leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2025. AFP

The United States has lifted sanctions on several allies of Myanmar's ruling general and their military-linked firms, a US Treasury notice shows, after the junta chief sent a glowing letter of praise to President Donald Trump.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing seized power in a 2021 coup, deposing the civilian government and sparking a civil war which has killed thousands, leaving 3.5 million displaced and half the nation in poverty.

Two weeks ago, the top general sent a letter to Trump, responding to his threat of tariffs by lauding his presidency with praise, including for shutting down US-funded media outlets covering the conflict.

A US Treasury notice on Thursday said sanctions were dropped against KT Services and Logistics, the Myanmar Chemical and Machinery Company, and Suntac Technologies -- as well as their managers.

KT Services and Logistics and its CEO Jonathan Myo Kyaw Thaung were described as junta "cronies" when they were sanctioned in 2022 for leasing Yangon's port from a military firm for $3 million a year.

The Myanmar Chemical and Machinery Company and its owner, Aung Hlaing Oo, and Suntac Technologies owner Sit Taing Aung were sanctioned later that year for producing arms, including tanks and mortars.

A third Myanmar national, Tin Latt Min -- who the US previously described as owning "various companies that are closely related to the regime" -- was also removed from the sanctions list.

The Treasury notice did not give a reason for their removal, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump sent a letter to junta chief Min Aung Hlaing earlier this month, one among a raft of missives despatched to foreign leaders during his global tariff blitz.

The letter -- believed to be Washington's first public recognition of the junta's rule since the coup -- threatened Myanmar with a 40 percent levy unless a trade deal was struck.

Min Aung Hlaing responded with a multi-page letter expressing his "sincere appreciation" for Trump's message and praising his "strong leadership".