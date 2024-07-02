US DOJ to criminally charge Boeing

Seek guilty plea, say sources

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) will criminally charge Boeing BA.N with fraud over two fatal crashes and ask the planemaker to plead guilty or face a trial, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The Justice Department planned to formally offer a plea agreement to Boeing later in the day, which includes a financial penalty and imposition of an independent monitor to audit the company's safety and compliance practices for three years, the sources said.