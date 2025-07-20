US declares Syria-Israel ceasefire

Syrian interior ministry forces began deploying in Sweida yesterday under a US-brokered deal intended to avert further Israeli military intervention in the Druze-majority province.

Israel had bombed defence ministry forces in both Sweida and Damascus earlier this week to force their withdrawal after they were accused of summary executions and other abuses against Druze civilians during their brief deployment in the southern province.

More than 700 people have been killed in Sweida since Sunday as sectarian clashes between the Druze and Sunni Bedouin drew in the Islamist-led government, Israel and armed tribes from other parts of Syria.

The office of interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced an "immediate ceasefire" in Sweida, which it called on "all parties to fully respect".

But AFP correspondents in and around the city reported gunfire and sporadic rocket fire and explosions as Druze fighters battled armed Bedouin who had seized some neighbourhoods on Friday.

This aerial view shows smoke rising in the city of Sweida in southern Syria’s Druze majority province. PHoto: AFP

The Observatory, a Britain-based war monitor, said the armed volunteers had been deployed with the support of the Islamist-led government although an AFP journalist said security personnel were manning checkpoints yesterday to prevent further reinforcements getting through.

The deal between the Islamist-government and Israel was announced by Washington early yesterday.

The International Committee for the Red Cross warned that health facilities were overwhelmed, with power cuts impeding the preservation of bodies in overflowing morgues.

The International Organization for Migration said 79,339 civilians had fled the fighting.