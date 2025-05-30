World
AFP, Beijing
Fri May 30, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri May 30, 2025 12:15 AM

US to crack down on Chinese visas

Beijing condemns ‘discriminatory’ US plan
AFP, Beijing
Beijing yesterday reacted in fury at the US government's vow to revoke Chinese students' visas, condemning President Donald Trump's crackdown on international scholars as "political and discriminatory".

Trump's administration on Wednesday said it would "aggressively" remove permissions for Chinese students, one of the largest sources of revenue for American universities, in his latest broadside against US higher education.

The US will also revise visa criteria to tighten checks on all future applications from China and Hong Kong, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Blasting the US for "unreasonably" cancelling Chinese students' visas, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Beijing had lodged its opposition with Washington.

Rubio had upped the ante after China criticised his decision a day earlier to suspend visa appointments for students worldwide at least temporarily.

