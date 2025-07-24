US appeals court rules against Trump birthright citizenship order

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the "Winning the AI Race" summit hosted by All‑In Podcast and Hill & Valley Forum at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on July 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP

A US appeals court on Wednesday ruled that President Donald Trump's order restricting birthright citizenship was unconstitutional and backed the decision of a lower court to block the nationwide order.

The order has been mired in legal back-and-forth for months, and is currently halted by a federal court amid multiple legal proceedings.

The Supreme Court ruled last month that lone judges had likely exceeded their powers by issuing nationwide injunctions against a string of Trump's policies, including his move to end birthright citizenship.

Several district judges had blocked Trump's attempt to end the longstanding rule, guaranteed in the US Constitution, that anyone born on US soil is automatically an American citizen.

But the Ninth District Court of Appeals ruled that an injunction issued by a district judge based in Seattle was not a case of judicial overreach.

"We conclude that the district court did not abuse its discretion in issuing a universal injunction in order to give the States complete relief," Judge Ronald Gould wrote.

According to Gould's ruling, limiting an injunction to the state level would be as ineffective as not blocking the order at all, because of complications that could arise if people move between states with different citizenship rules.

The appeals court also concluded that Trump's birthright order went against the wording of the US Constitution.

"The district court correctly concluded that the Executive Order's proposed interpretation, denying citizenship to many persons born in the United States, is unconstitutional. We fully agree," Gould wrote.

Trump's executive order decrees that children born to parents in the United States illegally or on temporary visas would not automatically become citizens -- a radical reinterpretation of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution.

The current Supreme Court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, avoided ruling last month on the constitutionality of Trump's executive order and only addressed the issue of nationwide injunctions, which was nevertheless claimed by Trump as a "giant win."

The Supreme Court also left open the possibility that executive orders could be blocked via broad class-action lawsuits against the government.

A federal judge earlier this month granted class-action status to any child who would potentially be denied citizenship under Trump's order, and issued a preliminary halt to it as legal proceedings carry on.