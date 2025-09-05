World
AFP, San Francisco
Fri Sep 5, 2025 10:55 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 5, 2025 11:00 AM

US AI giant Anthropic bars Chinese-owned entities from services

Photo: Reuters

Anthropic will bar entities that are majority Chinese-owned from using its artificial intelligence services, the US tech giant said on Friday as it toughened restrictions on "authoritarian regions".

"This update prohibits companies or organizations whose ownership structures subject them to control from jurisdictions where our products are not permitted, like China, regardless of where they operate," the company said in a statement.

