US agency probes special counsel who prosecuted Trump

US officials have opened an investigation into Jack Smith, the former special counsel who led two federal criminal cases against President Donald Trump, US media reported Saturday.

The Office of Special Counsel told The New York Times it was investigating Smith for potentially violating the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal workers from engaging in political activity while on the job.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton had reportedly asked the agency to investigate whether Smith's actions had been designed to influence the 2024 election.

The agency, which monitors the conduct of federal employees, did not immediately respond to request for comment by AFP.

Smith was appointed special counsel in 2022, and charged Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election and mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House.

Trump denied both charges and sought to frame them as politically motivated, accusing the Justice Department of being weaponized against him.