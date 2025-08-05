World
AFP, Tehran
Tue Aug 5, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 5, 2025 12:34 AM

US accountability part of any future talks: Iran

Iran said yesterday it would hold the United States accountable for attacks on its nuclear sites in any future negotiations, while ruling out direct talks with Washington.

The United States struck key Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22, briefly joining a war launched by Israel that had derailed talks on Tehran's atomic programme.

"In any potential negotiation... the issue of holding the United States accountable and demanding compensation for committing military aggression against Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities will be one of the topics on the agenda," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a press briefing yesterday.

সোমবার রাজধানীর রাষ্ট্রীয় অতিথি ভবন যমুনায় সমাজসেবা অধিদপ্তরের ঊর্ধ্বতন কর্মকর্তাদের সঙ্গে বৈঠক করেন প্রধান উপদেষ্টা। ছবি: পিআইডি/বাসস
|বাংলাদেশ

সামাজিক সেবায় জরুরি সংস্কারের মাধ্যমে বয়স্ক নাগরিক, কিশোরীদের অগ্রাধিকারের আহ্বান প্রধান উপদেষ্টার

সোমবার রাজধানীর রাষ্ট্রীয় অতিথি ভবন যমুনায় সমাজসেবা অধিদপ্তরের ঊর্ধ্বতন কর্মকর্তাদের সঙ্গে বৈঠকে প্রধান উপদেষ্টা এই নির্দেশনা দেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ভারতীয় পণ্যে আরও শুল্ক আরোপের হুমকি ট্রাম্পের, নয়াদিল্লির প্রতিবাদ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে