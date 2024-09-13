World
Reuters, United Nations
Fri Sep 13, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 13, 2024 12:34 AM

UNSC to expand!

The United States supports creating two permanent United Nations Security Council seats for African states and one seat to be rotated among small island developing states, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield as set to  announce on Thursday.

The push for two permanent African seats and a rotating seat for small island developing states is in addition to Washington's long-held support for India, Japan and Germany to also get permanent seats on the council.

Ahead of making the announcement at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Thomas-Greenfield said that US does not support expanding veto power beyond the five countries that hold it.

