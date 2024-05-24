Univ heads to testify before US House committee

The heads of three universities and an academic honor society were due to testify yesterday to the US House Committee on Education and the Workforce about universities' handling of pro-Palestinian protests.

The hearing is the sixth event the committee and its subcommittees have held on schools' responses to tensions that have flared since Israeli offensive in Gaza began on October 7.

On dozens of campuses throughout the country, students set up tents and held rallies to call on President Joe Biden to do more to end the fighting in Gaza and to demand that their universities divest from companies that back the government of Israel.