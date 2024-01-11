Unite India rally: Manipur govt denies permission to Congress

The 136-year-old Congress finds itself at a crossroads following several successive election defeats. FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

The Manipur government yesterday denied permission to Congress to begin its Bharat Jodo, from Palace Ground in Imphal.

The Yatra, to be led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, was set to commence from Imphal on January 14 and culminate on March 20 in Mumbai.

Confirming the development, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said: "This morning, we have learnt that the Manipur government has declined permission to start the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from the Palace Ground at Imphal. We are looking for an alternative site but we will start from Imphal itself".

However, sources from Congress told The Hindu the Manipur government has permitted the flag off at Palace Ground but not for the rally.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president Keisham Megachandra termed the state government's decision as "unfortunate" and a "violation of people's rights".

No comment from the state government is available.

Earlier on Tuesday, while addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Venugopal said Manipur has been chosen to start the march to "heal the wounds" of its people who have been affected by the ethnic violence.

The Congress had applied to launch the march from Hatta Kangjeibung in the Imphal East district. The yatra entails traversing through parts of Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat before concluding in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to flag off the programme in the presence of Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled States and other party leaders.