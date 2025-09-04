Unicef warns of fallout from education funding cuts

Millions more children around the world could end up out of school by the end of 2026 due to a forecasted plunge in international aid for education, Unicef said Tuesday.

Official development aid earmarked for education is expected to drop 24 percent by next year compared to 2023, or $3.2 billion, the UN agency said.

It said 80 percent of this decline is linked to three donor countries: the United States, Germany and France.

If these cuts become reality, Unicef estimates that around six million more children could end up out of school by the end of next year, raising the total from 272 million to 278 million.