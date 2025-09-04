World
AFP, United Nations
Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

World
World

Unicef warns of fallout from education funding cuts

Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM
AFP, United Nations
Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM

Millions more children around the world could end up out of school by the end of 2026 due to a forecasted plunge in international aid for education, Unicef said Tuesday.

Official development aid earmarked for education is expected to drop 24 percent by next year compared to 2023, or $3.2 billion, the UN agency said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It said 80 percent of this decline is linked to three donor countries: the United States, Germany and France.

If these cuts become reality, Unicef estimates that around six million more children could end up out of school by the end of next year, raising the total from 272 million to 278 million.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মহেশখালী-মাতারবাড়ীতে নতুন শহরের জন্ম হবে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

সমুদ্রই হবে বিশ্বের পথে আমাদের মহাসড়ক।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ছাত্রীদের নিয়ে ছাত্রদল নেতার আপত্তিকর মন্তব্য, কারণ দর্শানোর নোটিশ দেবে রাবি প্রশাসন

৪৬ মিনিট আগে