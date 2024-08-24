UN watchdog wants action on UK ‘racist acts and violence’

A United Nations committee yesterday voiced concern about recurring racist violence in Britain following the recent anti-immigration riots, and called for measures to curb "racist hate speech" by politicians.

The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) demanded thorough investigations into racist hate crimes, and strong penalties for the perpetrators.

"The committee expressed its concern about the persistence of hate crimes, hate speech and xenophobic incidents on various platforms and by politicians and public figures," it said in a statement.

"It was particularly concerned about recurring racist acts and violence against ethnic and ethno-religious minorities, migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers by extremist far-right and white supremacist individuals and groups, including the violent acts committed in late July and early August 2024."

More than a dozen English towns and cities saw unrest and riots. Officials have accused far-right elements of stirring up the disorder, which targeted mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers as well as other properties and police officers.

The riots -- the worst seen in Britain since 2011 -- have led to more than a thousand arrests and hundreds of convictions, after Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed those who participated would be quickly called to account.

"In calling for action, the committee urged the United Kingdom to implement comprehensive measures to curb racist hate speech and xenophobic rhetoric, including from political and public figures," CERD said.

"The committee emphasised the need for thorough investigations and strict penalties for racist hate crimes, and effective remedies for the victims and their families."