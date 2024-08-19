World
AFP, Dubai
Mon Aug 19, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 12:48 AM

Most Viewed

World
YEMEN CONFLICT

UN warns of surging child malnutrition

AFP, Dubai
Mon Aug 19, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 12:48 AM

A United Nations task force yesterday warned of soaring child malnutrition in Yemen's government-controlled areas, reporting "extremely critical" levels of malnutrition in parts of the country's south for the first time.

"The number of children under the age of five suffering acute malnutrition, or wasting, rose by 34 percent compared to the previous year ... affecting over 600,000 children, including 120,000 children who are severely malnourished," Unicef said of the latest report by Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) initiative.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Yemen has been engulfed in a devastating conflict since 2014 between the internationally recognised government, supported by a Saudi-led military coalition, and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বগুড়া
|বাংলাদেশ

‘আমার ছেলেটাকে পুলিশ সবার সামনে গুলি করে মেরে ফেলেছে’

জলকামানের পানিতে পা পিছলে রাস্তায় পড়ে যায় শুভ। রাস্তা থেকে উঠার সময় তার সারা শরীরে পুলিশের ছররা গুলি লাগে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ডিআইজি পদে পদোন্নতি পেলেন ৭৩ পুলিশ কর্মকর্তা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification