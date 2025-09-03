World
AFP, Geneva
UN warns scenes in Myanmar mirror 2017 atrocities

The humanitarian situation in Myanmar is worsening, the UN said yesterday, decrying scenes reminiscent of the 2017 atrocities committed against the Rohingya minority that some countries deemed a genocide.

UN rights chief Volker Turk warned that both the military and local ethnic fighters from Arakan Army "have acted with near complete impunity enabling the recurrence of violations in an endless cycle of suffering for the civilian population".

