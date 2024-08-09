UN troubled by Thai opposition party ban

The United Nations yesterday said the dissolution of Thailand's main opposition Move Forward Party was "deeply troubling" and seriously impacted fundamental freedoms.

The Constitutional Court, Thailand's top court, voted unanimously on Wednesday to dissolve the MFP, the vanguard of the country's youthful pro-democracy movement, and ban its executive board members from politics for 10 years.

"This decision seriously impacts fundamental freedoms of expression and association, and people's right to participate in public affairs and political life in Thailand," UN human rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

"No party or politician should ever face such penalties for peacefully advocating legal reform, particularly in support of human rights."

The MFP took first place in a general election last year after pledging to reform Thailand's strict royal defamation law.

Calling the court move "deeply troubling", Turk said UN human rights mechanisms had long expressed concern about Thailand's lese-majeste laws, saying they were inconsistent with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

"I call on the government to find pathways to ensure a vibrant, strong and inclusive democracy that promotes and respects rights to freedom of expression and association, and end use of lese-majeste laws to suppress critical voices," said Turk.