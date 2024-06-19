At UN, Sudan openly accuses UAE of backing paramilitary RSF

An overall view as the UN Security Council holds a meeting on the situation in the Middle East at UN headquarters on June 10, 2024, in New York. Photo: AFP

Sudan's UN ambassador on Tuesday launched a verbal attack at the United Arab Emirates in the middle of a Security Council meeting, accusing the Gulf state of fomenting conflict in his country, a charge flatly rejected by the Emirati envoy.

Sudan descended into war in April 2023, pitting the regular military under army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

For months, the army has accused Abu Dhabi of supporting the RSF. In April, Sudan requested an emergency Security Council meeting on its accusations -- a request that was never fulfilled.

On Tuesday, Sudanese ambassador Al-Harith Idriss al-Harith Mohamed took advantage of a regularly scheduled meeting on the situation in Sudan to air his grievances.

He said the RSF, "supported with weapons by the Emirates," was "deliberately and systematically targeting the villages and cities."

"The UAE must stay away from Sudan. That is the first requirement that will allow for stability in Sudan -- it must stop its support," he added, calling Abu Dhabi's financial and military support for the RSF the "main reason behind this protracted war."

He called on the council to "speak bravely" and openly condemn the Emirati government.

Meanwhile, a fresh UN fact-finding team examining abuses in Sudan's brutal civil war said Tuesday it was investigating reports of sexual slavery in detention facilities and ethnic-based attacks on civilians.

The recently-established UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission had "received credible reports of many cases of sexual violence being committed by the warring factions", mission chief Mohammed Chande Othman told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"Women and girls have been, and continue to be subjected to rape and gang rape, abduction and forced marriage," he said.

The team, he said, was looking into "reports of sexual slavery and sexualised torture in detention facilities, including against men and boys".

"We are investigating."

Othman also highlighted reports of widespread recruitment of children, including to take part in "direct combat and commit violent crimes".

He said the team was particularly concerned about harsh fighting and an RSF siege around Sudan's El-Fasher, the last city in Darfur outside the paramilitary's control.

"Previous attacks on other areas compound our concerns," he said, adding that the team was "currently investigating earlier large-scale attacks against civilians based on their ethnicity in other areas of Darfur".

Those attacks had included "killings, rape and other forms of sexual violence, torture, forced displacement and looting", he said.

Othman said "ethnic-based attacks" elsewhere were also being investigated, including in other parts of Darfur, in Al Jazirah parts of greater Khartoum.

Elsewhere, Amnesty International accused Egypt of rounding up Sudanese refugees en masse and forcibly deporting them, urging authorities to stop these "unlawful" actions, in a report released Wednesday.

In its report, Amnesty said "3,000 people were deported to Sudan from Egypt in September 2023 alone", citing an estimate from the United Nations' refugee agency, the UNHCR.

The London-based rights group condemned their forced return to "an active conflict zone -- without due process or opportunity to claim asylum in flagrant violation of international law".

"It is unfathomable that Sudanese women, men and children fleeing the armed conflict in their country... are being rounded up en masse and arbitrarily detained in deplorable and inhumane conditions before being unlawfully deported," said Sara Hashash, Amnesty's deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa.

The United Nations says tens of thousands of Sudanese have been killed and more than nine million displaced since the war broke out in April 2023.

In addition, it says around two million people have fled across Sudan's borders, including about half a million to Egypt.

But Amnesty estimates the real figure is higher, as many entered the country irregularly following Cairo's sudden decision to impose entry visas on all Sudanese in June last year.

Prior to that move, Sudanese children, women and men aged 50 and above had been allowed to enter Egypt without visas.

Citing testimonies from Sudanese refugees, Amnesty said some were arrested while they were in hospital and in the streets, "leaving many afraid to leave their homes".

It described as "cruel and inhumane" conditions in detention centres -- some of which were informal, including "a horse stable" inside a military complex.

It pointed to "overcrowding, lack of access to toilets and sanitation facilities, substandard and insufficient food, and denial of adequate healthcare" in those centres.

The report says the Egyptian authorities "forcibly returned at least 800 Sudanese detainees between January and March 2024".

The rights group accused the European Union of possible "complicity" in rights abuses committed by the Egyptian authorities after it announced in March a 7.4 billion euro (about $8 billion) financial package to support Cairo, including 80 million euros to curb illegal migration to Europe.

"By cooperating with Egypt in the migration field without rigorous human rights safeguards, the EU risks complicity in Egypt's human rights violations," said Hashash.

Egypt does not authorise the establishment of refugee camps by the UN or other aid groups, arguing refugees and asylum seekers are not denied the right to seek work and travel freely in the country.