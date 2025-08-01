UN sounds alarm on SE Asia scam centre surge

Human trafficking for forced criminal activity is growing at an alarming rate, with hundreds of thousands of people trapped in online scamming centres across Southeast Asia, the United Nations said Wednesday.

Too often, instead of getting help, victims are arrested for crimes they were forced to commit, the head of the UN's migration agency said on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

"Trafficking is a human rights crisis, but it's more than that. It's a massive global business that fuels corruption, spreads fear, and prays on the most vulnerable," Amy Pope said.

Her International Organization for Migration agency has witnessed trafficking for forced crime expand with "alarming" speed, she said.