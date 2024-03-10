UN Security Council calls for Sudan Ramadan ceasefire

The United Nations Security Council called Friday for a ceasefire in Sudan to coincide with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan as conditions in the country continue to deteriorate.

Fourteen countries backed the resolution, proposed by Britain, with only Russia abstaining on the vote that called on "all parties to the conflict to seek a sustainable resolution to the conflict through dialogue."

Fighting has been raging in Sudan since April 15, 2023, pitting the army of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the former number two in the military establishment.

It has left thousands dead and millions displaced.

The text seen by AFP calls on all sides to adopt an immediate "cessation of hostilities" ahead of Ramadan, a time for fasting, prayer and reflection for Muslims worldwide.

It also calls on the warring parties to allow "unhindered" humanitarian access across borders and battle lines.

Sudan's ambassador to the UN said Burhan had welcomed the initiative, but questioned how a ceasefire could be enforced should RSF forces continue to attack "civilian" areas.

At a Security Council meeting on Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for "all parties in Sudan to honor the values of Ramadan by honoring a Ramadan cessation of hostilities."