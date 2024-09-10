UN rights chief voices ‘abhorrence’

The UN rights chief yesterday slammed Afghanistan's latest laws curtailing women's rights, decrying the "outrageous" and "unparalleled" repression of half the country's population.

Speaking before the United Nations Human Rights Council, Volker Turk made clear his "abhorrence of these latest measures".

The Taliban government in Afghanistan published a widely criticised law in August further tightening restrictions on women's lives.

The new "vice and virtue" law dictates that a woman's voice should not be raised outside the home, and that women should not sing or read poetry aloud. It requires them to cover their entire body and face if they need to leave their homes, which they should only do "out of necessity".

These measures, Turk pointed out, come on top of previous measures that included "forbidding girls from attending secondary school and women from attending university; denying women's rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, opinion, expression and freedom of movement; and severely curtailing women's rights to seek employment".