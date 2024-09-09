World
UN rights chief calls on states to challenge Israel over occupation

A tank manoeuvres on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Israel, September 5, 2024. REUTERS

The UN human rights chief said on Monday that ending the nearly year-long war in Gaza is a priority and asked countries to act on what he called Israel's "blatant disregard" for international law in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"States must not – cannot – accept blatant disregard for international law, including binding decisions of the (UN) Security Council and orders of the International Court of Justice, neither in this nor any other situation," the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a speech at the opening of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

He cited an opinion released by the UN top court in July that called Israel's occupation illegal and said this situation must be "comprehensively addressed". Israel has rejected the opinion.

