World
Reuters
Tue Sep 24, 2024 03:55 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 24, 2024 04:00 PM

Most Viewed

World

UN rights chief calls for diplomatic efforts to address Lebanon crisis

Reuters
Tue Sep 24, 2024 03:55 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 24, 2024 04:00 PM
Smoke billows over southern Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Tyre, southern Lebanon September 24, 2024. REUTERS

The UN human rights chief on Tuesday called on anyone with influence in the Middle East or elsewhere to seek to avert any further escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, voicing alarm at the sharp escalation.

Israel's military said on Tuesday it struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon overnight, a day after it launched a wave of airstrikes against the Iran-backed group's sites in Lebanon's deadliest day in decades. Nearly 500 people have been killed and tens of thousands have fled from areas of southern Lebanon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"UN High Commissioner Volker Türk calls on all States and actors with influence in the region and beyond to avert further escalation and do everything they can to ensure full respect for international law," Ravina Shamdasani, the spokesperson for Turk said at a Geneva press briefing.

"The methods and means of warfare that are being used raises very serious concerns about whether this is compliant with international humanitarian law," she added.

Asked about reports that Israel had warned people through phone messages ahead of the strikes, she said: "Whether you've sent out a warning you're telling civilians to flee, doesn't make it OK to then strike those areas, knowing full well that the impact on civilians will be huge..."

At the same press briefing, Abdinasir Abubakar, aWHO official in Lebanon, said that some hospitals in the country were "overwhelmed" by the thousands of wounded people arriving. Four healthcare workers had been killed on Monday, he added.

"We have some evidence, and we have some documentation that shows that at least there were some attacks on health facilities, even the ambulances as well," he told the briefing, condemning the impact on Lebanon's fragile health sector.

The UN refugee agency's spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh said more people are expected to flee their homes and that the agency is seeking to identify new shelters for displaced people around Beirut and the Bekaa valley.

"We're looking at tens of thousands (of displaced), but we expect that those figures will start to rise," he said. "The situation is extremely alarming. It's very chaotic, and we are doing what we can to support government."

Related topic:
UN human rightsMiddle East crisisIsraelLebanon
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

What is the history of the Israel-Palestinian conflict?

3w ago
Hadi Matar

Rushdie attacker’s mother says son returned to US as “religious zealot” after 2018 Lebanon visit

2y ago

Cabrera eyes SAFF semis despite Lebanon in group

1y ago

Civilians must be protected in Kachin: UN expert

6y ago

Iran says Hamas leader's killing a costly 'strategic mistake' by Israel

1m ago
রাজস্ব
|অর্থনীতি

জুলাই-আগস্টে রাজস্ব কমেছে ১১ শতাংশ

চলতি ২০২৪-২৫ অর্থবছরের জুলাই-আগস্টে জাতীয় রাজস্ব বোর্ড (এনবিআর) ৪২ হাজার ১০৬ কোটি টাকা আদায় করেছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ছাত্র আন্দোলনে নিহতদের ‘জাতীয় বীর’ ঘোষণা কেন নয়, হাইকোর্টের রুল

৫২ মিনিট আগে