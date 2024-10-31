UN envoy slams ‘zero-sum mentality’ in Myanmar conflict

The UN's special envoy to Myanmar on Tuesday denounced what she called a "zero-sum mentality" among those involved in the long-simmering conflict there, saying that only a stop to the violence would open the door to reconciliation.

Julie Bishop made the comments in her first address to a UN General Assembly committee since being named to the position in April.

Myanmar's military, which seized power in a 2021 coup, has faced intensified fighting for the past year from armed groups across the Southeast Asian nation, especially an alliance of ethnic rebel groups.

"Myanmar actors must move beyond the current zero-sum mentality. There can be little progress on addressing the needs of the people while armed conflict continues across the country," Bishop said.

"Any pathway to reconciliation requires an end to violence, accountability and unfettered access for the UN and its partners," especially marginalized groups such as the mostly Muslim ethnic Rohingya, she added.

"The Myanmar conflict risks becoming a forgotten crisis. The people of Myanmar, having suffered so much, deserve better."

Bishop, a former Australian foreign minister, said everyone involved in the conflict agrees that "the human suffering has reached unprecedented levels," highlighting the plight of the 3.4 million people displaced by the fighting. The UN envoy said she had been able to visit Myanmar, and met with junta chief Min Aung Hlaing.

Bishop also met with representatives of ethnic rebel groups and various political parties, including that of jailed Aung San Suu Kyi.