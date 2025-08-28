UN creates AI advisory panel to help nations make decisions

The UN General Assembly on Tuesday created an artificial intelligence advisory body to help countries make decisions about the revolutionary technology.

Member states said they were concerned about the swift development of a life-changing tool they fear could threaten democracy and human rights.

So in September United Nations member states agreed to form an expert-level panel of scientists to facilitate dialogue among governments about AI.

In a resolution approved Tuesday, the General Assembly created what is called the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence.

Among other activities it will "issue evidence-based scientific assessments synthesizing and analysing existing research related to the opportunities, risks and impacts of artificial intelligence."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will now seek people to serve on the 40-member body for a three-year stint.