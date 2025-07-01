UN chief urges aid surge in world of ‘conflicts’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the world to "rev up the engine of development" at an aid conference in Spain yesterday at a time when US-led cuts are jeopardising the fight against poverty and climate change.

Dozens of world leaders and over 4,000 representatives from businesses, civil society and financial institutions are gathering in the city of Seville for the June 30-July 3 conference to seek fresh impetus for the aid sector.

But the US is snubbing the biggest such talks in a decade, underlining the erosion of international cooperation on combating hunger and climate change.

Guterres said that two-thirds of UN's sustainable development goals set for 2030 were "lagging" and over $4.0 trillion of annual investment would be needed to achieve them.