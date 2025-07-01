World
AFP, Seville
Tue Jul 1, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 1, 2025 05:57 AM

Most Viewed

World
World

UN chief urges aid surge in world of ‘conflicts’

Tue Jul 1, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 1, 2025 05:57 AM
AFP, Seville
Tue Jul 1, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 1, 2025 05:57 AM
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. File photo

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the world to "rev up the engine of development" at an aid conference in Spain yesterday at a time when US-led cuts are jeopardising the fight against poverty and climate change.

Dozens of world leaders and over 4,000 representatives from businesses, civil society and financial institutions are gathering in the city of Seville for the June 30-July 3 conference to seek fresh impetus for the aid sector.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

But the US is snubbing the biggest such talks in a decade, underlining the erosion of international cooperation on combating hunger and climate change.

Guterres said that two-thirds of UN's sustainable development goals set for 2030 were "lagging" and over $4.0 trillion of annual investment would be needed to achieve them.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

জোহরানের সরকারি দোকান চালুর ভাবনা যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে নতুন নয়

নিউইয়র্কের আসন্ন মেয়র নির্বাচনের প্রচারণায় কম আয়ের মানুষদের জন্য সরকারি মুদি দোকান খোলার প্রতিশ্রুতি দিয়েছেন ডেমোক্র্যাটিক পার্টির মনোনীত প্রার্থী জোহরান মামদানি। এ জন্য তিনি পেয়েছেন ‘কমিউনিস্ট’ তকমা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক সংসদ সদস্য নাঈমুর রহমান দুর্জয় গ্রেপ্তার

২৭ মিনিট আগে