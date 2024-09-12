UN chief says six colleagues killed in Israel strike on Gaza school

TOPSHOT - Israeli army soldiers point their guns as they arrest a blindfolded Palestinian man during an ongoing large-scale Israeli military operation in Tubas in the north of the occupied West Bank on September 11, 2024. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on October 11 that Israeli strikes in the occupied West Bank killed five Palestinians, while the Israeli military said it hit a "terrorist cell". Photo: AFP

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said late Wednesday that Israeli air strikes on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza killed six staffers from the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA).

"What's happening in Gaza is totally unacceptable," Guterres said in a post on social media platform X. "Six of our @UNRWA colleagues are among those killed."

UNRWA called it the highest death toll among its staff in a single incident.

"This school has been hit five times since the war began. It is home to around 12,000 displaced people, mainly women and children," UNRWA separately posted on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli army and Gaza's civil defence agency said a strike hit Al-Jawni school in Nuseirat.

Civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that 14 people were killed in the Israeli bombing.

The Israeli military said its air force had "conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a Hamas command-and-control centre" on the school grounds, without elaborating on its outcome or the identities of those targeted.