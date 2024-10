Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping speak during a plenary session in the outreach/BRICS Plus format at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia October 24, 2024. Photo: Reuters

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told BRICS leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the world needed peace in Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine and Sudan.

"Across the board, we need peace," Guterres said at the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

"We need peace in Ukraine. A just peace in line with the UN Charter, international law and UN General Assembly resolutions."