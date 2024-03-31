World
AFP, Beirut
Sun Mar 31, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 12:04 AM

UN: 4 peacekeepers hurt in Lebanon blast

The United Nations said four of its military observers were wounded yesterday when a shell exploded near them in southern Lebanon, where Israel and the Hezbollah movement trade regular cross-border fire.

The United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) did not identify the source of the shelling but Lebanon's official National News Agency blamed Israel.

"This morning four UNTSO military observers on a foot patrol along the Blue Line (demarcating the border with Israel) were injured when a shell exploded near their location," UNTSO said.

"The targeting of peacekeepers is unacceptable," it said in a statement, adding that they were taken to hospital for treatment and an investigation launched into the origin of the explosion.

Israel has exchanged near-daily cross-border fire with Iran-backed Hezbollah since October when it launched an attack on Gaza.

